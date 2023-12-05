Our Jorja receives kindness honours

Former Katherine school student Jorja Zelley has been named as the Northern Territory Junior Ambassador for the Fred Hollows Foundation in recognition of her volunteer work.
The Year-6 student, who was raised in Katherine, was nominated for the Foundation's Humanity Award, which is given to a person who demonstrates practical care and kindness to others.
In a statement, the Foundation said Jorja, who has volunteered for several organisations, including aged care facilities, was "always happy to lend a hand".
"Having grown up in Katherine while her parents trained in remote Aboriginal communities, Jorja is extremely passionate about equity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples," the statement said.
The dedicated student, who now attends St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Darwin, was one of six students across the country who were recognised at the awards, with young volunteers named Junior Ambassadors across NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, the Northern Territory and the ACT.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.