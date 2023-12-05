Katherine Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Our Jorja receives kindness honours

December 5 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine-raised Jorja Zelley has been named Fred Hollow Foundation NT Junior Ambassador 2023.
Katherine-raised Jorja Zelley has been named Fred Hollow Foundation NT Junior Ambassador 2023.

Former Katherine school student Jorja Zelley has been named as the Northern Territory Junior Ambassador for the Fred Hollows Foundation in recognition of her volunteer work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.