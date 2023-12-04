Katherine launches Parkrun

More than 100 runners went for a 5km run on Saturday morning when Katherine's first ever official Parkrun took off at the Hot Springs.
New record holders, who set some fast times to beat, were Teki Davies as fastest female, Andrew Zhang as fastest male and Stephen Hogg who hold achieved the age grade record.
"We couldn't be happier with the turn out - a testament to the incredible Parkrun and Katherine community that have come together to make Katherine Hot Springs parkrun an awesome family to be part of," organisers said.
The Katherine Hot Springs Parkrun will be held every Saturday morning at 7am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.