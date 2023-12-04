Katherine Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Alleged crime kingpin arrested in the NT after fleeing to Turkey

December 5 2023 - 8:00am
A 28-year-man, who was deported by Turkish authorities, was arrested by police in Darwin on Sunday. (HANDOUT/AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL POLICE)
One of the alleged kingpins of a major drug gang has been deported to Australia after fleeing to Turkey while facing a string of serious organised crime-related offences.

