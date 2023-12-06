Indigenous artists bring Christmas spirit to Big W

This Festive Season a special collaboration is bringing the vibrant spirit of First Nations artists to homes across the country.
BIG W has exclusively licensed 12 artworks from Indigenous artists from the Lajamanu region in the Northern Territory, creating its one-of-a-kind Warnayaka Christmas Collection.
The treasure trove of festive delights includes cards, baubles, gift bags, Christmas stockings and Santa sacks, with each piece capturing the essence of the artists' rich cultural heritage.
"This collection has been approached with utmost respect for the featured First Nations artists' expressions of the Dreamtime from the Lajamanu community, providing a platform to share their stories and culture," a Warnayaka spokesperson said.
"By choosing something special from the Warnayaka Christmas Collection, you're not just bringing artistic beauty into your home, you're also supporting the livelihoods of our dedicated artists and their families.
"Your purchase becomes a brushstroke in the larger canvas of sustaining and nurturing our creative community."
The Warnayaka collection is available at Big W stores across the country and online.
