All aboard the Xmas train

This year, Katherine kids can climb aboard two free K-Town Express trains to add festive magic to the Christmas period.
The exciting new activity is a joint project from Katherine Community Projects Association and Katherine Town Council, which is supported by Katherine Police and sponsored by Territory Traffic Management Pty Ltd.
Kids can hop on the Christmas train as it makes its way from Lindsay Street, through Second Street, onto Giles Street, before retuning to Lindsay street via Second and Third Street, with stops at the most spectacular light displays along the way.
The Christmas lights train will operate between 7pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, December 16 and 23, and on Sunday, December 24.
Train rides are free of charge, and no booking is required. All patrons will need to fill in an online waiver form before hopping on board. Children aged ten and under need to be accompanied by an adult or guardian over the age of 16.
During the train's operating hours, road closures with detours will be in place.
