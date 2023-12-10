Pilot found dead at helicopter wreckage after lengthy search

A much-loved pilot and pastoralist has been killed in a helicopter crash south of Katherine.
Mike Harding, 59, had not been heard from since Thursday, December 7.
Police said the experienced pilot had contacted Gorrie Station on the Stuart Plateau, about 80km south of Mataranka, informing of his intention to land that afternoon, but he never arrived at his intended destination.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority Joint Rescue Coordination Centre contacted Northern Territory Police and instigated a search for the man and his Robinson R22 helicopter.
The aircraft were found at 5pm on December 9, with the pilot located deceased at the wreckage of the helicopter.
Northern Territory Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) will be conducting an investigation on behalf of the ATSB.
A well-respected pastoralist, Mr Harding has owned and operated 800-square-km Gorrie Station for more than 30 years, together with his wife and family.
The fatal helicopter crash is one of many that have rocked the Northern Territory in recent months.
In August, three US marines were killed and 20 others were injured, following the crash of an Osprey military aircraft on the Tiwi Islands, north of Darwin.
In July, a 65-year-old helicopter pilot involved in a routine outback mustering operation died in in the Katherine region, after his chopper crashed on Limbunya Station in the Victoria River District.
Only nine months earlier, TV star Chris 'Willow' Wilson died when the Matt Wright-owned helicopter he was hanging from while collecting crocodile eggs, crashed.
Last week, Outback Wrangler star Wright found out he would have to head to trial next year, accused of perverting the course of justice following the deadly chopper crash that killed his co-star and friend.
Mr Wilson's wife Danielle has recently filed an application in the Federal Court regarding the 2022 crash in Arnhem Land, suing Mr Wright's helicopter company and the aviation regulator.
