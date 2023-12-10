Christmas beetles are a group of iconic Australian insects that emerge in early spring and are associated with Christmas. In the past, millions of these large, colourful beetles used to fly around in December and January.
But it seems Christmas beetle sightings appear to be in decline.
While there is currently no formal monitoring program, it is unknown how bad the decline really is, or if it is affecting all of the 35 Christmas beetle species.
The University of Sydney is now calling on the public to help to track the population of Christmas beetles in a bid to identify species that may be at risk.
Associate Professor Tanya Latty said anyone could become a citizen scientist and help track the beetle population.
"Beetles ... will continue to fly until late January," she said. "If you see a suspected Christmas beetle, take a photo and upload to iNaturalist."
The beetles are generally large and range in colour from brown to iridescent green. The iNaturalist biodiversity database can help with the identification of the beetles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.