Police on hunt for man

Northern Territory Police are seeking public assistance to locate Sebastian Roddenby in relation to an alleged domestic violence incident on December 9 near Katherine.
Mr Roddenby's last known location was in the Florina Road area in the early hours of this morning. He is believed to be in the company of his partner.
Mr Roddenby is described as about 182cm and 90kgs, of Pacific Island heritage and 35 years of age.
Police said the public was urged not to approach if they see him, but immediately contact police on 131 444 and quote number NTP2300005568.
