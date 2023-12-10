Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Police on hunt for man

Updated December 11 2023 - 8:34am, first published 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police want to know where Sebastian Roddenby is. Picture supplied by NT Police.
Police want to know where Sebastian Roddenby is. Picture supplied by NT Police.

Northern Territory Police are seeking public assistance to locate Sebastian Roddenby in relation to an alleged domestic violence incident on December 9 near Katherine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.