Fighter jet training culminates in Territory skies

A six-month training course for fast jet pilots and weapon systems officers working on F/A-18F Super Hornets has culminated in Katherine skies.
Conducted out of Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Exercise Crimson Dawn involved five war jets and their crews from RAAF Base Amberley who trained in the NT airspace between Katherine and the Delamere Weapons Range.
Flight Lieutenant Mitchell, one of the instructors on Exercise Crimson Dawn and a Weapon Systems Officer on the F/A-18F Super Hornet, said the exercise included missions which simulated air-to-air and surface-to-air target strikes with high explosive bombs - all in an unfamiliar location.
"The main benefits of training out of Tindal are an unfamiliar location which provides a number of new and challenging variables for the trainees," he said.
"(At Tindal we also have) access to the great facilities and support provided by the Delamere Air Weapons Range facility which enables real, high explosive weapons employment for our future fighter aircrews."
The instructor said Delamere was the ideal training ground for crews.
"The large number of target areas provided with amazing simulated target sets such as a full-scale airfield with hangars and towers, or a small town made entirely out of shipping containers - it is unlike anywhere else in Australia," he said.
"(It is) as close to the real thing as they can get. In the past, we have had aircrew who have deployed on operations overseas to drop live weapons having only ever previously dropped at this range. The realism provided here, directly contributed to their success and no doubt, will continue to do so for (the) future."
During Exercise Crimson Dawn, crews trained to fly complex missions requiring them to work as a team to overcome a range of threats, and safely return home.
"We expect the graduates to display the necessary skills and values demanded of effective fighter aircrew in challenging, dynamic, stressful and often complex operational scenarios," Flight Lieutenant Mitchell said.
The instructor said the highlight of the six-month training course was seeing the progress students made.
"From day one, where they know little to nothing about the F/A-18F, and what it takes to operate it, to now where they are able to operate as an effective crew member during complex missions, all out of an unfamiliar location.(And) it is always a highlight getting to fly in the Northern Territory where you get to see terrain and sights that are unlike anywhere else in the world."
