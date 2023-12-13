Katherine Times
More Australian troops to train Ukrainian soldiers

By Dominic Giannini
Updated December 14 2023 - 8:48am, first published 8:47am
Australia is extending its role in a multinational mission to train Ukrainian soldiers in the UK. (HANDOUT/DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE)
Australia will send further rotations of defence force personnel to the UK to train Ukrainian soldiers in a bid to help them expel the Russian invasion.

