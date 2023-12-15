The best movies to watch in the lead-up to Christmas

As the year ends, where Christmas and holidays approach it's genuinely the happiest time of year. We can look forward to family gatherings and the preparation that is Christmas, setting up and decorating the Christmas tree, stringing Christmas lights, ordering ham and hunting ingredients for the Christmas day menu. Those going away for the holidays or expecting guests will be finalising travel plans or ensuring the visiting relations are adequately accommodated. But most of all, Christmas is a time for simply being nice, caring for and giving to, not only your family but in random acts of kindness to other members of your community. It makes you feel good, and will remind you and others that Christmas is after all 'the most wonderful time of the year'. To celebrate this festive time and put yourself and loved ones in the Christmas mood, there are plenty of Christmas-themed movies that can be watched prior to and after Christmas Day to enhance your experience. This collection has some older movies that are now classics that must be watched and after taking one for the team and watching a dozen random new Hallmark, Netflix, Christmas themed movies my blood sugar levels have spiked and I can confirm that the Northern Hemisphere has it all over us in decorations and snow dusted settings.