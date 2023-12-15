The best movies to watch in the lead-up to Christmas

Movie Time
In the lead-up to Christmas
As the year ends, where Christmas and holidays approach it's genuinely the happiest time of year. We can look forward to family gatherings and the preparation that is Christmas, setting up and decorating the Christmas tree, stringing Christmas lights, ordering ham and hunting ingredients for the Christmas day menu. Those going away for the holidays or expecting guests will be finalising travel plans or ensuring the visiting relations are adequately accommodated. But most of all, Christmas is a time for simply being nice, caring for and giving to, not only your family but in random acts of kindness to other members of your community. It makes you feel good, and will remind you and others that Christmas is after all 'the most wonderful time of the year'. To celebrate this festive time and put yourself and loved ones in the Christmas mood, there are plenty of Christmas-themed movies that can be watched prior to and after Christmas Day to enhance your experience. This collection has some older movies that are now classics that must be watched and after taking one for the team and watching a dozen random new Hallmark, Netflix, Christmas themed movies my blood sugar levels have spiked and I can confirm that the Northern Hemisphere has it all over us in decorations and snow dusted settings.
NOELLE
2019
What if Santa passes away and Santa Junior just doesn't want to do the job? With only a few weeks to go until Christmas, the North Pole is in uproar when Nick Kringle - expected to take over the role of the jolly man in the red suit - goes on an extended yoga vacation with no intention of spreading Christmas cheer or delivering presents. His 'good-for-nothing princess' sister Noelle, who gave Nick the controversial advice to take some time off, is left to fix the mess - only to find herself in an unexpected situation.
LAST CHRISTMAS
2019
Emilia Clarke stars as quirky Kate, who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But quirky Kate's questionable life choices have given her life a negative turn - until she meets handsome stranger Tom (Henry Golding) and falls in love with him. Things aren't quite what they seem though - and the surprise ending puts an interesting twist on the story.
THE HOLIDAY
2006
Another great cast in this romantic comedy based around Christmas time. Eli Wallach is superb. Stars Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black.
LOVE HARD
2021
An enjoyable, predictable romantic comedy film highlighting catfishing online and the best and average family get togethers. Some very funny moments. Stars Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang and Darren Barnet.
OPERATION CHRISTMAS DROP
2020
Based on a true event, this beautifully-told story epitomises the Christmas spirit of giving. Stars Alexander Ludwig and Kat Graham.
THE NOEL DIARY
2022
A new release romantic comedy that ticks off all the family reconnection boxes. Well-acted and wonderfully predictable. Stars Justin Hartley, Bonnie Bedelia and James Remar.
THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS
2017
Based on the true story of struggling author Charles Dickens and how he ended up penning the most-loved Christmas stories of all times, A Christmas Carol. Stars Dan Stevens and Christopher Plummer.
LOVE ACTUALLY
2003
A brilliant cast and series of stories within the movie that generated a quarter of a billion dollars in box office sales. Must see if you haven't. Stars Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman, Laura Linney, Billy Nighy and more.
