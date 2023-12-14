Leadership inspires others

International Day of People with a Disability was celebrated in a ceremony at Godinymayin, with Katherine Mayor Lis Clark saying the event recognised people across the region whose leadership contributed to inspiring others.
"This event gives us the opportunity to congratulate people who live and work with a disability but focus on their abilities and what they can achieve to encourage our community to be inclusive," Ms Clark said.
The awards also recognised people and organisations who support those living with a disability and services that provide creative programs to help others discover their abilities and engage with their community.
This year Kintore Street School was recognised as an outstanding service provider, with a number of its teachers and support staff also nominated in individual categories.
Ms Clark said the school and its staff provided a wonderful service for the Katherine community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.