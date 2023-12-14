Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Leadership inspires others

December 15 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

International Day of People with a Disability was celebrated in a ceremony at Godinymayin, with Katherine Mayor Lis Clark saying the event recognised people across the region whose leadership contributed to inspiring others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.