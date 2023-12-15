Katherinites encouraged to support Wishing Tree for those doing it tough this Xmas

Katherine's Kmart is inviting locals and travellers to support the retail store's 36th annual Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal together with founding charity partner, The Salvation Army.
Until December 24, gifts or or monetary contributions can be made in-store and online.
"With the generous support of communities like Katherine, the Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal has become Australia's largest and longest-running gift collection drive and has donated over $5.6 million in funding and distributed 10 million gifts to those in need at Christmas", the organisation said.
This year, Kmart is aiming to raise over half a million dollars as well as collect 300,000 gifts to help those in need this Christmas and beyond.
Kmart Katherine's Wishing Tree Champion, Sam Cook said for 36 years the Wishing Tree has been an important local initiative that gave customers and team members the chance to make a direct impact to the people struggling across the Katherine community.
"I feel the appeal is a chance for Katherine to do their bit and give back," the local Wishing Tree Champion said.
"We've received around ten gifts in four weeks but want to keep this incredible support going in the countdown to Christmas."
Salvation Army Major Rebecca Inglis said this year the need for help was greater than ever.
"Christmas is the busiest time of year for the Salvation Army, and we consider it a privilege to be able to support individuals and families right across the region with gifts and toys to make their Christmas that bit more special," she said.
"Our hope at Christmas is for no one to have to do it alone, and we are extremely proud and grateful to Kmart and the Wishing Tree Appeal, to help brighten the festive season for those doing it tough."
As part of the appeal, the community is encouraged to contribute a new and unwrapped gift under the Wishing Tree at Kmart Katherine or make a monetary contribution.
Physical gifting: Contributing a new and unwrapped gift under any Wishing Tree at the Kmart store. People are encouraged to choose a practical gift and consider gifts for older kids as well to ensure nobody misses out, as the store is often overwhelmed with gifts for younger children.
Financial contributions: Financial contributions can be made in different ways, including the the self-checkout. When shopping in store at Kmart, click the Wishing Tree logo on the self-serve check out to add a donation to any transaction. Shoppers can also support the appeal with a gold coin donation at collection boxes at the registers, or give online by scanning the Wishing Tree QR code found in store to donate any amount.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.