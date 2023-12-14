Wet Season closes Lowy, Hot Springs

Katherine's Hot Springs, the Low Level Crossing, Knotts Crossing and the Boat Ramp have been closed.
Town Council originally said the Hot Springs had to be closed due to a large colony of Red Bats moving into the area, causing health and safety concerns which triggered a closure for the remainder of the wet season.
Only days later, Council said the bats had departed from the Hot Springs, but addressing the residual bat droppings regarding public health and safety was a priority for the council before the area could be reopened.
"(But) with the upcoming heavy rain, it's not practical to clean them now as the Hot Springs are likely to flood and remain closed ..."
Council said it recognised "that closures can be inconvenient for those impacted, however, ensuring public safety and safeguarding council assets and infrastructure remains our top priority".
Meanwhile, the Low Level Crossing was initially closed for maintenance work on the pedestrian hand railing to mitigate potential infrastructure damage this wet season, but later Council announced on social media that "anticipated heavy rainfall accompanying cyclone Jasper has prompted a flood warning in the area" and "consequently, the Low Level, Knotts Crossing, Boat Ramp and Hot Springs will remain closed".
The Bureau of Meteorology had not issued any flood advice - and no flood warning - for the Katherine River, at that stage.
The riverbank walk between the Hot Springs and Low Level is closed due to erosion in multiple areas.
