Arrests after body of young man found on outback road

Three people are in custody after a young man's body was found on a remote road outside Alice Springs.
Northern Territory Police arrested two men, aged 20 and 21, and a male youth, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
A driver stumbled across the body of a 19-year-old man of African descent east of the desert city on January 1.
His death was treated as suspicious, with detectives previously calling on the public for information about a white Ford Ranger ute.
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.