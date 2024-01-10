Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

NT accelerates giga-scale green hydrogen production hub

By Marion Rae
January 10 2024 - 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NT government says the project will produce more than 80,000 tonnes of green hydrogen each year. (HANDOUT/CSIRO)
The NT government says the project will produce more than 80,000 tonnes of green hydrogen each year. (HANDOUT/CSIRO)

Giga-scale renewable energy and green hydrogen production will be fast-tracked in the Northern Territory at a contentious precinct in Darwin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.