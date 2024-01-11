Ngukurr families celebrate holiday season in new homes

Eight homes were handed over in Ngukurr last month, giving families a place to call home in time for the holiday season.
Works in Ngukurr are being carried out by Katherine-based Binjari Community Aboriginal Corporation (BCAC), which had a team of seven on the ground in December.
One of the team members is Thomas Wurramara, a Traditional Owner from Ngukurr, who became BCAC's first qualified apprentice after finishing a trade to become a painter.
The building activity in Ngukurr, on the banks of the Roper River southeast of Katherine, will generate 38 homes, with 26 now complete and 12 homes scheduled to begin in the new year.
Ngukurr will also receive Room to Breathe upgrades to 13 existing remote public housing homes, with nine complete.
The housing works in Ngukurr are being delivered as part of the $2.2 billion Remote Housing Investment Package, jointly funded by the Northern Territory and Australian Governments.
Since being elected in late 2016, the Territory Labor Government, in partnership with the Australian Government, has delivered 3750 new and upgraded homes, including homes underway across all remote housing programs. This translates to 4,437 bedrooms across 73 remote communities.
In December, the Territory Labor Government reached a remote housing target, with the delivery of nearly 2,000 bedrooms under the National Partnership for Remote Housing Northern Territory (NPRHNT).
The Territory Labor Government is now focusing its efforts on the delivery of 157 new homes in 2023-24 under the Federation Funding Agreement for Northern Territory Remote Housing, agreed to by both governments. As of 30 November 2023, 97 homes had been completed.
Minister for Remote Housing and Homelands, Selena Uibo said: "We've had a huge year constructing homes across the Territory. I'm delighted to be able to hand over these new homes in Ngukurr, giving families a place to call home in time for the holiday season.
"It is fantastic to see the government's investment in remote housing is making a difference on the ground and creating employment opportunities for locals, such as Traditional Owner Thomas Wurramara, who I congratulate on his fantastic achievement of becoming BCAC's first qualified apprentice."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.