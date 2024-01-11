Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Ngukurr families celebrate holiday season in new homes

By Staff Reporters
January 11 2024 - 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eight homes were handed over in Ngukurr last month, giving families a place to call home in time for the holiday season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.