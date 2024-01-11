Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

University graduates to be the NT's first home-grown paramedics

By Staff Reporters
January 11 2024 - 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four graduates of Finders University are the first home-grown paramedics in the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.