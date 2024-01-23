K-Town street art some of 'best in nation'

Artwork from across Katherine has been named as some of best street art experiences in the nation.
Organisers of the Australian Street Art Awards said being shortlisted in the awards translated to being an aspirational destination for everyone who loves visually stunning experiences.
"With rigorous judging by tourism leaders, plus second-tier auditing and due diligence, being named as a finalist has the credence of the tourism sector," organisers said.
"Not everyone can make the grade and those announced (as finalists) all scored above benchmark.
The NT finalists in the Australian Street Art Awards covering 2023 are:
Among the finalists is the mural of Cherry Wulumirr Daniels OAM, a champion of language rights, remote education and female Indigenous involvement in the management of country across the Visit Katherine region.
Born and raised in Ngukurr on the Roper River, Cherry grew up under the missionary administration of the time.
Alongside her Missionary education, where she was banned from even speaking her traditional language, Cherry's elders would secret her into the bush for the outlawed transmission of cultural knowledge.
The mural by Jesse Bell's Proper Creative has been promoted through various channels, primarily in conjunction with other murals in the Big Rivers Portrait Series and other street art in the Katherine CBD thanks to Katherine Regional Arts - KRA and Activate Katherine.
As a finalist in this year's Awards, this epic mural is also part of the Australian Street Arts AlwaysAWinner campaign.
State and national winners in the Australian Street Arts Awards will be revealed at a gala dinner celebration as part of the Art of Attraction Tourism Summit on Queensland's Sunshine Coast in March.
