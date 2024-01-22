Travelling Film Festival returns

Celebrating its 50th year, the Travelling Film Festival (TFF) is returning to Katherine with the opening night event screening of Golden Globe winner POOR THINGS, a wildly imaginative and bizarre odyssey starring Emma Stone in the most talked-about performance of the year.
The movie kicks off a weekend of spectacular cinema from February 9 to 11 at Katherine Cinema 3.
Winner of the Venice Film Fest's top prize, the Golden Lion, and both Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, POOR THINGS is the latest masterpiece from the unique mind of Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite, The Lobster).
Written by Australian Tony McNamara (The Great, Doctor Doctor), it is visually dazzling, hysterical, shocking, raunchy and a wholly unique cinema experience not to be forgotten.
The opening night includes meals and drinks for purchase, hosted by the Katherine Film Society.
The TFF weekend will be offering an award-winning world cinema with seven feature films hand-picked for Katherine audiences from major international film festivals including Cannes, Venice and Toronto.
Travelling Film Festival Manager Annie Parnell said she was delighted the Film Festival was returning to the NT with a "tremendous selection of award-winning films from around the globe that Katherine audiences otherwise might not get to see".
"We hope audiences enjoy the stories and fill their weekend with film," she said.
Tickets to TFF Katherine are now on sale. With a Flexipass and full subscription, patrons can watch the whole program and save up to 30 per cent.
For more information and bookings, visit www.sff.org.au/tff/program/katherine
