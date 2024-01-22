Katherine Times
Travelling Film Festival returns

January 22 2024 - 3:30pm
The Travelling Film Festival is returning to Katherine Cinema 3.
Celebrating its 50th year, the Travelling Film Festival (TFF) is returning to Katherine with the opening night event screening of Golden Globe winner POOR THINGS, a wildly imaginative and bizarre odyssey starring Emma Stone in the most talked-about performance of the year.

