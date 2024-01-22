Top End health alert issued as potentially fatal bacteria risk increases

The Northern Territory's health department has issued a health alert regarding melioidosis, a serious disease caused by bacteria that live in the soil.
Heavy rainfall brings the bacteria up into surface water and soil, where they can be picked up by the wind and spread in the air.
The bacteria can enter the body through inhalation or skin cuts and wounds.
In the Northern Territory, there is a higher chance of getting sick with melioidosis during the wet season.
Melioidosis requires urgent medical attention as it can be fatal if not treated with the right antibiotics.
Domestic, farm and zoo animals can also be infected.
While it is more common in the Top End, cases have also been reported as far south as Tennant Creek.
You can get melioidosis by:
Getting melioidosis from drinking unchlorinated water is rare.
The disease does not typically spread from one person to another, or from animals to humans.
If you have existing health conditions or a weakened immune systems you are more at risk of melioidosis.
Conditions that increase your risk include:
Even if you're healthy, you can still get melioidosis, especially if you work outside in muddy or wet conditions.
Healthy children have a lower risk.
People who work on job sites might be more likely to get melioidosis because the work environment can get wet, muddy or dusty.
Symptoms of melioidosis will usually appear between 1 and 21 days after exposure.
Symptoms can be sudden, but can also start slowly.
The first sign is usually an infection in the chest, called pneumonia.
You might also experience breathing difficulties, a cough that brings up mucus and a fever.
Other symptoms can include:
It can affect different parts of your body, based on how you got infected with it.
Symptoms can last for 2 or more months.
Some people get chronic melioidosis, this means symptoms can be long lasting.
In rare cases, you may become ill several years after coming into contact with the bacteria. This happens when the bacteria stays inside your body, but only causes sickness if your body's defense system gets weaker.
Melioidosis is a dangerous illness, it can be life threatening. If you experience any of these symptoms, it is important to go to a doctor as soon as possible.
If you have melioidosis, you will receive treatment for the next 2 to 4 weeks in hospital.
Treatment is with antibiotics given through your veins.
When you go home you will still need to take tablet antibiotics for another 3 months.
Melioidosis does not have a vaccine.
If you have had melioidosis before, you can get it again.
To protect yourself against melioidosis you should:
People with existing health conditions should take extra precautions by:
