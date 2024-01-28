Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Acclaimed movies await at Film Fest

Updated January 28 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The TFF opening night movie, Poor Things, has won two Golden Globes including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.
The TFF opening night movie, Poor Things, has won two Golden Globes including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

The countdown is on for this year's Travelling Film Festival in Katherine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.