Acclaimed movies await at Film Fest

The countdown is on for this year's Travelling Film Festival in Katherine.
Experience extraordinary cinema when award-winning films from Australia and around the world come to Katherine for one weekend only, on February 9 to 11.
Be sure to join the much-anticipated opening night screening celebration with a meal co-hosted with the Katherine Film Society.
A weekend of acclaimed cinema awaits.
Big winners:
POOR THINGS - Two Golden Globe wins including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.
ANATOMY OF A FALL - Two Golden Globe wins including Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
ALL OF US STRANGERS - British Independent Film Award for Best Feature
Cannes competitors:
THE EIGHT MOUNTAINS - "The film, which picked up Cannes' Jury Prize last May, is stunning to behold, its lush, verdant cinematography drinking in the natural splendour of the Italian Alps." (Empire)
LA CHIMERA - "... absolutely charmed the Cannes Film Festival audience at its world premiere ... receiving a 9-minute standing ovation" (Deadline)
Cinema royalty:
THE ZONE OF INTEREST - The Golden Globe-nominated return of Jonathan Glazer, director of UNDER THE SKIN and SEXY BEAST
EVIL DOES NOT EXIST - The latest by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, director of Academy Award winner DRIVE MY CAR
Planning a movie marathon over the TFF weekend? Buy a Katherine Flexipass 5 or a Katherine Subscription for the best value!
What's a Flexipass? See your choice of five films from the TFF Katherine program for $60 with a Flexipass. That's $12 a ticket.
What's a Subscription? See every film in the TFF Katherine program for $77 with a Subscription. That's $11 a ticket.
Need some help?
Call the Travelling Film Festival ticketing hotline on 1300 733 733 (Mondays to Fridays, 9am to 5pm AEDT).
You can also buy Travelling Film Festival tickets in person at Katherine Cinema 3, open Thursdays to Sundays.
More info at www.sff.org.au/tff/program/katherine
