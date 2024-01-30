K-Town Morning Rush returns

Katherine's favourite coffee competition, the K-Town Morning Rush, is back.
From Thursday, February 1, Katherinites who purchase a cup of coffee from one of the participating venues will have the chance to win a three months' supply of free coffee.
The month-long K-Town Morning Rush celebrates Territorians' love of coffee while also providing a welcome boost to hospitality businesses in Katherine by increasing foot traffic during the traditionally quieter period of trading.
Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Joel Bowden said the Territory's coffee culture was alive and well, with Katherine businesses "holding their own in creating a great brew" for their customers.
"The Morning Rush is a win win for residents and businesses, providing a great incentive for locals to visit their favourite venue while also providing a bit of love and support for local businesses," he said.
As part of the initiatives, every time a customer purchases a coffee from a participating venue, they will go into the draw to win up to 90 cups of the good brew.
Winners will be announced in early March and will be able to choose their preferred local coffee venue to claim their 90 cups of free coffee.
For more information on the K-Town Morning Rush, or to register as a participating business head to activatekatherine.nt.gov.au
