'Miracle twins' defy odds to start school

Northern Territory twins who were as small as the size of a hand when they were born, have defied the odds and are now ready for their first day at school.
Audrey and Constance Kempton were born 14 weeks premature and spent three months receiving around-the-clock hospital care in an epic fight for survival.
Parents Sarah and Chris Kempton said they were in awe of their "miracle baby girls", now five, who can't wait to meet their new classmates at Mother Teresa Catholic Primary School in Palmerston, NT, this week.
"I can't believe this day is actually here, there was such a long period of praying the girls would make it," Mrs Kempton said.
"It will be lovely to see the girls with peers of a similar age and how they are embraced."
Mrs Kempton said her daughters arrived just 26 weeks into her pregnancy on November 28 in 2018, due to preterm labour caused by acute Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS).
TTTS is a rare pregnancy condition affecting identical twins and other multiple births. It occurs when siblings share the same placenta and blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients essential for development in the womb.
When Constance was born at Darwin Private Hospital she only weighed 870 grams.
Audrey was born via a caesarean section weighing 980 grams, but the tiny girl suffered a major brain bleed two days later.
"In the beginning, not long after Audrey was born, the outcomes we were told to expect by doctors were really poor," Mrs Kempton said.
"We were told Audrey would be in a vegetative state, wouldn't speak or feed herself."
Despite Audrey having cerebral palsy the tiny toddler has mobility - and her favourite things to do are gymnastics and dancing.
Mrs Kempton said her twins spent one month at Royal Darwin Hospital before being airlifted to Mater Mothers' Neonatal Critical Care Unit, where they spent two months in a bid to give Audrey time to get bigger and stronger for brain surgery at the nearby Queensland Children's Hospital.
The little fighter has undergone seven brain surgeries since birth and Mrs Kempton said her family would never forget those who gave her twin daughters a chance at survival.
She said she was grateful for the months of care the miracle twins received from the multidisciplinary team at Royal Darwin Hospital and Mater Mothers'.
"For Audrey, the outcome would not have been so great if we didn't have the care we did at Mater," Mrs Kempton said.
"We were so well cared for, so supported and felt so empowered about the decisions we were making.
"Audrey is a vibrant little individual. Constance was discharged with chronic lung disease which resolved by the time she was six months old - and they are both doing well."
Each year nearly 2,000 very sick and premature babies receive round-the-clock specialist care from the multidisciplinary team in Mater Mothers' NCCU.
