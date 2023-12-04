Photo comp open for entries

With planning for the much-anticipated Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association's annual industry conference in full swing, entries are now open for the conference's iconic photo competition.
In its 15th year, the esteemed competition has established itself as a highlight, showcasing the incredible talent of amateur photographers within the cattle industry.
All competition entries will be proudly displayed at the conference on March 20 and 21 in Alice Springs, providing a unique opportunity for attendees to appreciate the exceptional visual storytelling captured by the photographers.
The winners of the competition will be unveiled during the NTCA Gala Dinner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.