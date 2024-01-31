Fee-free TAFE returns to Charles Darwin Uni

The fee-free TAFE program is returning to Charles Darwin University with more than 60 courses offered to ensure the Northern Territory has the skilled workforce it needs.
In partnership with the Commonwealth and Northern Territory governments, the initiative is designed to enhance the skills of Territorians and alleviate the financial pressures of living costs.
Between 2024 and 2026 an additional 2,200 free TAFE training placements will be made available to support Territorians in their studies.
CDU TAFE courses will span over various sectors including aged care, early childhood education, agriculture, hospitality and tourism, as well as construction.
CDU Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said the diversity of courses available would enhance the University's supportive career pathways.
"Fee-free places gave CDU TAFE a great boost after its launch last year," Professor Bowman said.
"It is promising to see the fee-free TAFE program expand and focus on supporting courses to help address skills shortages in the Territory, such as aged care, childcare and the primary industries.
"We look forward to seeing the impact of fee-free TAFE places for this year.
"Some of these students may be inspired to expand their knowledge through degree education and others will make an immediate difference to the Northern Territory's available skills base."
In 2023, 600 students from across the NT were enrolled in fee-free TAFE courses at CDU, with the most common industries studied being agriculture, business, and the care sector.
To date, about 250 students have completed, and more than 300 students are continuing their programs.
Chief Minister Eva Lawler said fee-free TAFE removed the financial barriers for Territorians wanting to undertake further study, upskill or reskill.
"The Territory Government will always invest in programs which save Territorians money, and ease cost of living pressures, while also breaking the cycle of poverty, by providing quality education opportunities." Ms Lawler said.
"This initiative also ensures that businesses have the workforce that they need now and into the future and help fill critical skill shortages by upskilling Territorians."
Through fee-free TAFE courses, students can engage in nationally accredited diploma, certificate, or short courses, positioning themselves for success in rapidly growing industries.
Northern Territory Minister for Business, Jobs and Training Joel Bowden said the program prioritised students who may face barriers in accessing VET courses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.