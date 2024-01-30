$15.4m tender awarded to build Kath High STEAM Centre

Katherine High School students are set to benefit from a new Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Centre, with the construction tender now awarded.
M+J Builders has won the $15.4 million contract to build the state-of-the-art educational facility at Katherine High School.
Chief Minister Eva Lawler said every child, no matter where they lived, deserved the best quality education.
"We are investing in our Territory students - out future workforce, with the skills for the jobs of the future," she said.
"STEAM Centres are popular amongst students as they provide innovative education opportunities with a focus on employment skills. This is our fifth STEAM centre delivered since 2016."
Ms Lawler said the centre would "go a long way" in delivering engaging education for secondary students in the Big Rivers Region.
"We know it will be welcomed by students and educators."
The high-tech precinct will be the fifth STEAM Facility the Territory Labor Government has built since 2016.
The works will see a mix of upgrades to existing facilities and the construction of new areas to provide contemporary and high quality educational infrastructure that meets the needs of students, teachers and the school community.
Works will include new modern and purpose-built classrooms and new art and music studios with a tiered performance space, so students can maximise their STEAM learning experience.
Construction is expected to commence in quarter one of 2024.
Katherine High School Principal, Nick Lovering, said the school community was excited by the prospect of beginning the build.
"We are committed to making Katherine High the eminent school in the Big Rivers Region and the addition of world class facilities ensures that every student will have every opportunity to exceed their potential," he said.
"Our students and staff are uniquely placed to ensure that when the STEAM centre is completed, Katherine High School will be the prominent education facility in the region that will prepare learners for a diverse range of industries and the jobs of tomorrow."
As the only Northern Territory Government secondary school in Katherine, the High School plays a key role in servicing the whole Big Rivers region.
Minister for Education, Mark Monaghan, said upgrades to learning environments would support the school to attract and retain quality educators, while enticing students to attend school more often.
"We want our children to dream big, and know that they can strive for those jobs of the future - and we're going to help get them there," he said.
