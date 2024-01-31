16yo arrested after alleged knife point robbery

Northern Territory Police have arrested a teenager in Katherine who is alleged to have robbed a service station at knife point.
Around 4:50am on January 30, police received reports a 16-year-old teen had entered a service station on Katherine Terrace, armed with a knife.
Police said he allegedly threatened an employee with the weapon before stealing items and fleeing the scene.
The employee was not injured and immediately contacted police.
Katherine general duties arrested the 16-year-old a short time later.
Acting Sergeant Caleb Van Duinen said the quick response and apprehension of the youth "almost certainly prevented further offending from occurring".
"Police will continue to work tirelessly to put offenders before the courts and keep the community safe," he said.
Police continue to urge anyone to immediately contact police if they witness crime or anti-social behaviour on 131 444 or in an emergency to call Triple Zero.
An anonymous report can be made through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or through https://crimestoppersnt.com.au.
