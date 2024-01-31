Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

NTG to review legal office funding after Santos 'lies'

By Neve Brissenden
February 1 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A court rejected the EDO case against Santos' Barossa gas field project in mid January. (HANDOUT/ENVIRONMENT CENTRE NT)
A court rejected the EDO case against Santos' Barossa gas field project in mid January. (HANDOUT/ENVIRONMENT CENTRE NT)

Environmental lawyers could be stripped of part of their public funding after presenting "confected evidence" in a major legal battle against gas giant Santos.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.