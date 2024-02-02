From the Mayor's desk

Happy New Year to all.
The year has started off well with more frequent but small showers.
Enough to keep the grass growing and the mowing.
This is the time of year to make sure that you and your family have some basic supplies ready.
Medicines, batteries and a torch, bottles of water, tinned food and packets of rice and spaghetti, noodles, flour and sugar and perhaps some long life milk, baby food and toilet paper if you are staying with anyone.
These are the items that we need to keep up in case of flooding or if the trucks cannot get through.
Fresh fruit and vegetables and meat are hard to keep if the power goes off or if you need to move to higher ground.
Our first Katherine Town Council Meeting for the new year was held on Tuesday January 23, 2024.
Elected members approved the CEO, Mayor and Councillor McDougall to go to the National General Assembly, and the Australian Council of Local Government in July.
Council approved the acquisition of land for the purpose of the Northern Territory Government constructing infrastructure for the benefit of the proposed Katherine Logistics and Agribusiness Hub.
Council also approved the renewal of the Lease and Licence for the Amplitel tower at the old Foodladder site.
Council renewed their lease over the Katherine Cenotaph grounds for a further three years.
The Katherine Aquatic centre had some urgent repairs to address in various areas.
The Sportsgrounds boundary fence has been completed.
The Laneway Closures for Holtze Crescent, Kurrajong Court and Martin Place are set to commence shortly.
Residents will be informed in advance of the work beginning.
The New Years Eve storm caused significant damage to the town and Council grounds.
The damages are expected to exceed $100,000 for Council.
Adventure Play Park Toilet - Fire damage in the first few weeks of opening the toilets with a cost of $100,000 to repair.
Damage to Council property is ongoing and the costs keep rising.
The Low Level will remain closed for the present while the river is fluctuating from high to low until we get the all clear from the Government to open the road again.
Then it will be need to be cleaned up before it opens to the public.
Council has a very busy year ahead. I encourage you all to go on our website and look at the Council home page.
It will tell you all you need to know about our Council as well as the expenditure, services etc.
If you have any issues to raise please phone 89725500, email records@ktc.nt.gov.au.
Alternatively, you can come to the Council chambers and make an appointment.
