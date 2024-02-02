Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

From the Mayor's desk

By Lis Clark, Katherine Mayor
February 3 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine Mayor Lis Clark.
Katherine Mayor Lis Clark.

Happy New Year to all.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.