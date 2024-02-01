New Katherine key worker homes to tackle workforce shortage

Eight new homes in Katherine will be housing key workers within weeks, after a joint development between the NT Government and Venture Housing built the homes to provide affordable housing in town.
As housing in Katherine has been identified as a "barrier to attracting key workers" and boosting the population, the NT Government provided land and funding to undertake a new housing development on the corner of Casuarina Street and Acacia Terrace.
$2 million of Government funding has gone into building the complex of six two-bedroom and two three-bedroom homes.
Venture Housing CEO, Karen Walsh, said the development would provide homes prioritised for key workers to assist staff attraction and retention.
"(We are) thrilled that we have completed the development of eight ... much-needed homes in Katherine that we will now own and manage," Ms Walsh said.
"This affordable housing development is a great demonstration of our collaboration with the Northern Territory Government through jointly funding this project.
"Together we are contributing to developing a sustainable and thriving community."
Ms Walsh said eligible tenants - such as workers in the hospitality and retail sectors - would be able to move in "within weeks", with rent partially subsidised.
One of the earmarked tenants will be childcare workers at Katherine's Kentish Early Learning Centre in a bid to overcome workforce shortages.
"It's a gift that keeps on giving," Housing Minister Ngaree Ah Kit said.
"Parents can get back into the workforce because our kids can go to childcare."
The homes are intended to also accommodate key workers in sectors such as tourism and trades, as well as education to stimulate jobs growth and strengthen the local economy.
Ms Ah Kit said providing affordable housing was an investment in the prosperity of Territory communities.
"Offering affordable homes to key workers in Katherine helps to shore up local jobs and provide key industries with the workers they need to service the local community," she said.
"This investment in affordable housing in Katherine delivers for business, for the community housing sector and for the community."
