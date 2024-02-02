Penalties to be enforced for drivers on flooded roads

Northern Territory Police are urging the public to take "immediate notice" of the continued closure of the Victoria Highway, extending from the Buntine Highway intersection to the Western Australia border, as a result of severe floodwaters wreaking havoc on the region.
"The Victoria Highway, a critical transport artery, remains impassable due to extensive floodwaters," NT Police said in a statement.
Incident Controller, Superintendent Daniel Shean said sections of the road had been damaged from the flood water and some areas remained covered in mud and debris, making it hazardous for traffic.
Contractors are currently making repairs to the road so it can be opened at the earliest opportunity.
"Prominent signage at the commencement of the closed section explicitly notifies motorists about the road closure," Supt Shean said.
"A dedicated traffic patrol vehicle is deployed to provide a visible police presence along the closed road between Katherine and Victoria River Roadhouse."
Any vehicle found operating within the closed area without an approved permit is subject to a traffic infringement.
A penalty of $568 will be enforced for the offence of 'Drive when road closed.'
Police said permits were being considered for vehicles transporting critical goods to communities impacted by the closure.
Permits are available on application only through the Road Report NT website, with special exemption potentially considered on a case-by-case basis.
Travellers are advised to review information on the Road Report NT website, mobile device applications, and Government social media sites for real-time updates on the condition of the road and guidance on alternative routes.
"Work is underway to repair roads," Police said.
"Road workers and emergency services appreciates the cooperation of the public during this challenging period.
"Motorists are strongly urged to adhere to road closure warnings and exercise caution while authorities work to restore safe passage along the any road."
