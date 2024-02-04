Disaster assistance payments available for flooded Vic Daly region

Three weeks after Timber Creek was cut off by floodwaters and locals were "forgotten" and "abandoned" and left without any supplies or access to food, the NT Government has announced disaster payments will be available for the flood-struck region.
Disaster assistance is set to open this week for Victoria Daly regional communities including Kalkarindji, Daguragu, Pigeon Hole, Yarralin and Timber Creek.
Chief Minister, Eva Lawler, said the prolonged rain event had caused damage, displacement and disruption to the lives of many in the region.
"With the Victoria River at Timber Creek reaching its highest reading on record, only a year after a similar event, residents have been hit hard a second time," Ms Lawler said.
"The flooding of the Victoria Highway, one our major roadways, created an extremely challenging situation, and I thank our emergency services and response staff for their tireless work in restoring services and ensuring the delivery of critical goods to residents.
"The Northern Territory Government is working with emergency services and recovery coordinators to undertake disaster impact assessments to determine the full extent of damage sustained from this event."
Ms Lawler said the NT Government was working with the Federal Government to ensure "the appropriate assistance continues to flow to those affected".
The assistance, jointly funded under the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), includes:
Immediate Hardship Payments include $300 for children, $593 for adults, and $1,493 for families.
Additional assistance is available for primary producers and non-profit organisations, including a 50 per cent freight subsidy capped at $5,000 for primary producers and a maximum grant of $10,000 for affected non-profit organisations.
Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt the Federal and NT Governments were working together to deliver the best outcomes for Territorians.
"We are working in lockstep with the Northern Territory Government to ensure assistance is delivered quickly on the ground," he said.
"We are continuing to monitor conditions on the ground, whilst rolling out support as quickly as possible, and we'll continue to look at other types of assistance that may be needed.
"These disaster assistance measures will support those displaced and experiencing hardship during the immediate recovery from this event, and we will continue to assist with the long term recovery process."
More information can be found on the Federal Government's Disaster Assist website, and the Northern Territory Government's emergency information and response https://securent.nt.gov.au/recover-from-an-emergency/january-2024-flooding
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.