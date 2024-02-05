'Most horrific thing' - Dead toddler's family calls on Government to act

When little Skylar Lawrence laughed and played with her siblings during a weekend away in Katherine, her parents could not have imagined that they would soon have to chose a coffin for their beloved daughter.
"Skylar died after becoming sick on the way back home from Katherine," her mother Sally said.
"We never would have thought in our wildest dreams that that would've been our last holiday as a family of five."
Mrs Lawrence remembers brushing her daughter's hair away from her face as she stirred, restless in her car seat, on the three-hours drive from Katherine to Darwin.
Within a few hours of arriving at their home, the little girl was very unwell.
She had a high fever, diarrhea and was vomiting.
When three small bruises appeared on her groin, buttock and neck, her parents rushed her to Royal Darwin Hospital, where staff recognised the signs of Meningococcal.
Skylar's father, Ash Lawrence, remembers his little girl begging him for help, as medical staff were preparing to place the child into an induced coma.
"She was talking all the way up to when they were putting her into a coma," Mr Lawrence said.
"(She was) saying 'No more, Daddy, no more'."
Skyla deteriorated rapidly over the next three hours, before taking her last breath.
"To watch how quickly the disease took over was the most horrific thing I've ever seen," Mr Lawrence said.
Now the family is advocating for more awareness for meningococcal - and funding for a life-saving vaccine.
The Meningococcal B strain is the most common cause of illness, disability, and death of all strains in Australia, and the Northern Territory does not fund this vaccine under the National Immunisation Plan.
There have been 18 cases and deaths in the past ten years.
South Australia and recently Queensland made the decision to protect their children by placing the Meningococcal B vaccination onto their State Immunisation Plans.
While Meningococcal ACWY is on the national immunisation plan, the Meningococcal B vaccination is only available to Indigenous and immune compromised children.
Parents of babies and adolescents that don't fall in any of these categories must pay for the vaccines themselves, costing families up to $200 for each dose, including the GP fees.
Babies require three doses and teens two doses.
The Meningitis Centre Australia said this was an extra expense that NT parents should not have to pay, with the current economic environment leaving the majority of parents unable to afford the vaccine.
Karen Quick, CEO of Meningitis Centre Australia, said the system for making vaccines available nationally under the National Immunisation Plan (NIP) was "slow" and undervalued the benefits of prevention.
"Meningococcal B (vaccine) is only available to some, not all, at high risk and who can't afford them in today's economic climate," Ms Quick said.
"This system is currently being reviewed and will take years, so it's fantastic that some state governments are understanding this and following (...) advisory group advice for all infants and adolescents to be given the Meningococcal B vaccination.
"Queensland recently did the maths and worked out they would save more money than the cost of the vaccination itself - it's a preventative measure that will save the taxpayer money in the long term.
"There is no reason the NT can't do the same right now."
Ms Quick said if a baby or adolescent was lucky enough to survive Meningococcal B it was likely they would develop lifelong physical and mental disabilities.
"This affects the whole community," she said.
"The average cost per Meningococcal survivor is well over $10 million dollars in their lifetime."
Ms Quick, together with the Lawrence family, is now calling on the Northern Territory Government to follow the lead of other states.
"We don't have to wait for a Federal response," she said. "The NT Government can make this decision right here, right now, just as Queensland and South Australia have done.
"There are no legislative procedures needed, our children can be protected from death and disability from this dreadful vaccine preventable disease.
"There is no excuse anymore, let's just do it."
Ms Quick said she will be meeting with the Territory's parliamentary ministers this February to advocate for Meningococcal B to be placed on the NT Immunisation Plan.
Meningococcal disease is a rare bacterial infection caused by a bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis.
There are 13 known strains that can cause the disease. The most common globally are A, B, C, W, and Y.
The devastating infection can progress rapidly and lead to serious disability, with u[ to one in five who survive suffering long-term complications, including brain damage, deafness, or loss of limb.
One in ten infected with Meningococcal may die within 24 hours.
While Meningococcal disease can occur at any age, infants, and young children under two years of age, followed by adolescents between 15 and 24 years of age, are most at risk.
