Nominations open for Red Meat Achiever of the Year award

We're on the hunt for the best and brightest individuals in the red meat game with nominations now open for the Queensland Country Life Red Meat Achiever of the Year and the Rabobank Young Beef Ambassador award.
The winners will be announced at the prestigious Beef Industry Awards Dinner at Beef Australia in Rockhampton on May 6, an event hosted by Rabobank and Queensland Country Life.
The winner of the RW Vincent award, presented by the Australian Registered Cattle Breeders Association, will also be announced at the dinner.
ACM Agri commercial director Craig Chapman said the Red Meat Achiever of the Year was an award held in very high regard across the industry.
"At the last Beef Australia event, Tracey Hayes was named the 2021 Red Meat Achiever of the Year in front of a 450-strong audience which included renowned beef industry identities through to the former Prime Minister Scott Morrison," Mr Chapman said.
"Ms Hayes has been an outstanding leader for the industry having led the live export industry through some extraordinary events including the Federal Court case in which cattle producers and beef businesses successfully challenged the decision by the 2011 Labor Government to ban live exports to Indonesia.
"We are looking forward to welcoming Ms Hayes back as a special guest and keynote speaker for the Beef Awards in May."
Mr Chapman said nominations were being sought from individuals who had made a sustained contribution to the betterment of the beef industry over the past 12 months.
They will also have shown their contribution has extended beyond their own particular industry sector or pursuit into the broader red meat or beef industry.
Individuals can nominate themselves or nominations can be made on behalf of another person.
The Rabobank Young Beef Ambassador award is an initiative supported by Beef Australia aimed at recognising young, forward-thinking, and high-achieving beef producers, aged between 21 and 35 years old.
The 2024 Ambassador will receive valuable leadership, advocacy and upskilling opportunities, including a scholarship to participate in the prestigious Rabobank Farm Managers Program.
The 2021 Rabobank Young Beef Ambassador was impressive Central Queensland producer, Ryan Olive, who described the experience as a highly beneficial career and personal development opportunity.
Nominees must have a minimum of three years of on-farm experience in either leadership or decision-making capacity, and currently be working in a successful and progressive farming business.
Nominations close March 16, 2024.
