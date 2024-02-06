Babbarra Women's Centre opens 'Texta' exhibition

Located in Maningrida, West Arnhem Land, Babbarra has been a hub for community connection, independence and creativity for more than 34 years. With more than 12 language groups in the Maningrida region, the centre is a place for women to come together to share their knowledge, stories and art.
Babbarra women have been using texta, pencils and crayons as a key part of their design process for many years. When COVID-19 restrictions halted textile production in the studio, paper and textas were reintroduced to allow for the continued creativity and storytelling from their West Arnhem Land country.
The texta-on-paper works will be on show until March 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.