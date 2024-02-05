Region left without power

About 20,000 people in Katherine, Darwin and Palmerston were left without power for two hours on Monday night.
Power and Water said the outage was a result of an interruption to gas supply to the Channel Island Power Station in Darwin.
"Throughout the evening, Power and Water has worked with Territory Generation to progressively restore power to customers," Power and Water said in a statement.
"Our priority (was) to safely restore power to essential services such as hospitals and emergency services and to notify life support customers."
APA owns and operates more than 2,000 kilometres of gas transmission pipelines in the Territory and supplies gas to Power and Water.
As the main user of the pipelines, Power and Water uses gas principally to fuel power generation in the Northern Territory.
In a statement APA said "an event" had resulted in being unable to deliver the full supply of gas to the Channel Island Power Station.
This in turn meant that there was a significant disruption of power to local communities.
"Our on-call technicians were immediately dispatched to assess the issue and gas supply was restored," APA said.
"Throughout the outage APA continued to work closely with our stakeholders to ensure power was restored as quickly as possible."
APA said the organisation acknowledged the impact the outage has had on Territorians and apologised for the inconvenience caused.
An investigation into the event is currently underway and APA said it would continue to work with Power and Water Corporation and Territory Generation through this process.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.