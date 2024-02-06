Alleged crepe-thrower confident she'll win July hearing

A woman accused of assaulting the former Northern Territory chief minister with a crepe causing a black eye and a media storm says she is confident she'll win her court hearing.
Suzanne Lee Milgate once again represented herself as she faced charges of aggravated assault and harassment in Darwin Local Court on Monday.
NT Chief Judge Elizabeth Morris grew frustrated with Milgate during a brief mention on Monday after the alleged crepe assailant failed to produce a lawyer.
"Have you organised a lawyer yet?" Judge Morris asked.
"I seek an adjournment just to find legal representation," Milgate responded.
"Well, that was the reason for the adjournment last time," the judge said.
Milgate said she had a lawyer but would not disclose their name, prompting a response from the prosecution.
"Your Honour, I'm getting an indication there will be no legal representation and it's hugely in Ms Milgate's interest to get legal representation," the prosecutor said.
Milgate was warned she was facing "serious" charges and it would be useful to find a lawyer.
She also submitted an unidentified document to the judge, who read over it briefly before dismissing it.
"Do you understand this ... I don't," Judge Morris said to Milgate.
"I'll place it on the file but it's nonsense."
Milgate is set to face a hearing on July 9.
Milgate was charged in September after she was filmed allegedly shoving a cream-covered crepe in then-chief minister Natasha Fyles's face at Nightcliff markets.
The footage was shared widely on social media and Milgate at the time said she had been frustrated after trying to raise a health issue with Ms Fyles during her time as health minister.
"I said my husband needs an exemption from his work to get the (COVID-19) jabs because he's had a stroke and he's waiting for a heart operation ... and she wrote back 'not worthy of a response'," she told Sky News in September.
Ms Fyles was left with a slightly blackened eye and Milgate was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and using a carriage service to harass.
Last month, Milgate, who owned a Darwin real estate agency had her real estate licence revoked for harassing tenants, with the NT Agency licensing board saying her actions were "inexcusable".
Outside court on Monday, she told a large media pack she was confident she would win her case in July.
"Why are you so confident you'll win?" a reporter asked.
"It's not a serious allegation ... it's a bit of cream," Milgate replied.
"I'm definitely going to win this, we are expecting a good outcome."
She stopped to show the cameras her bejewelled stilettos and praised the media for being her "favourite people in Darwin" before walking off.
She is set to face court again on May 13.
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.