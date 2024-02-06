Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Alleged crepe-thrower confident she'll win July hearing

By Neve Brissenden
February 7 2024 - 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Suzanne Milgate stopped to show the cameras her bejewelled stilettos outside court. (Neve Brissenden/AAP PHOTOS)
Suzanne Milgate stopped to show the cameras her bejewelled stilettos outside court. (Neve Brissenden/AAP PHOTOS)

A woman accused of assaulting the former Northern Territory chief minister with a crepe causing a black eye and a media storm says she is confident she'll win her court hearing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.