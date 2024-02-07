Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

High Court backs traditional owners over mine project

Updated February 9 2024 - 7:56am, first published February 8 2024 - 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The High Court has unanimously allowed an appeal by traditional owners over a Glencore mine project. (HANDOUT/ESSENTIAL MEDIA)
The High Court has unanimously allowed an appeal by traditional owners over a Glencore mine project. (HANDOUT/ESSENTIAL MEDIA)

Traditional owners from the Gulf of Carpentaria region have won a High Court appeal preventing a mining giant expanding onto Aboriginal land without having their say.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.