NT solar storage highest in Aus

The Northern Territory has the highest take up of solar battery storage in the country, with the NT Government's Home and Businesses and Battery Scheme (HBBS) making the purchase and installation of batteries more affordable.
The scheme has now helped to equip more than 2000 Territory homes and businesses with a rooftop solar system now having battery storage installed under the scheme.
Minister for Renewables and Energy Kate Worden, said the Northern Territory's climate was conducive to producing reliable solar energy, and the scheme helped for the "natural asset to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and eases cost of living pressures".
"The Territory Government is focussed on delivering programs that provide affordable, clean and reliable power," she said.
"This scheme is one way we are building towards meeting our target of 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030."
Over the past three years, the NT has led the nation with more than 30 per cent of rooftop solar systems installed including a battery. This is five times the national average.
Assisting Territorians with cost of living measures, the HBBS provides eligible home owners and businesses up to $5000 for the purchase and installation of a solar and battery system, or a battery if a solar system is already installed.
Since its launch in 2020, the HBBS has provided more the $12 million in funding for the purchase and installation of batteries to complement rooftop solar systems, and has directly contributed over $45 million of works to the Territory economy.
The number of applications received has grown each year with 970 applications submitted in 2022-23.
In 2023-24, the program has $3 million dedicated towards it to help more Territorians install a solar and battery system.
Chief Minister Eva Lawler said the Government would "always invest in programs that help the hip pocket of Territorians".
"We also want Territorians to have access to the latest and best technology as we build a stronger and more resilient power system for Territory households and businesses," she said.
"More than 2000 Territory homeowners and businesses have taken part in the Home and Business Battery scheme, assisting Territorians with their cost of living while we also work towards our renewables target.
"This program has also created much needed economic stimulus, contributing over $45 million to the Territory economy."
The installation of a battery system reduces electricity bills for households and businesses, and improves the reliability and security of the electricity system by smoothing out demand from the grid.
The success of the HBBS has also had a positive effect on the Territory's renewable energy industry, providing valuable experience for installers and building understanding of local markets, supply chains and technical requirements.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.