Ambos support driver first aid training to help crash victims

Women are more likely than men to think learner drivers should be equipped with training in basic first aid skills (81% compared to 75%).

Millennials are around twice as likely as Gen Z, Gen X or Baby Boomers to think this is unnecessary (20% compared to 12%, 9% and 12% respectively).

Australians who have children under 18 in the household are more likely than those who don't to think learner drivers should be equipped with training in basic first aid skills (83% compared to 77%).