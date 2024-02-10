New festival to bring fun to Katherine's Dry

A new comedy festival, put on stage by Katherine's Godinymayin Arts Centre, is among 31 events funded by the Government's latest round of the Event Funding Program for 2024/2025.
The 31 events include Katherine's new Dry Comedy Festival among eight Aboriginal cultural events, seven sporting events and 16 cultural events.
Godinymayin CEO Eric Holowacz said the Festival would be a great addition to the region's events calendar.
"Later this year we will present a new annual event, The Dry Comedy Festival, and (make use) our new amphitheatre with some of Australia and the Territory's most beloved comedians," Mr Holowacz said.
"As we build Australia's newest amphitheatre in Katherine, we are very excited to have the support of the NT Major Events Company.
"It will allow our organisation to develop a major new annual comedy festival for our community and visitors - and (bring) our new outdoor stage (to life) with laughter."
Minister for Major Events, Brent Potter said the Government continued to invest million into events "because they bring our community together, support small businesses and create local jobs".
"The Event Funding Program helps build a year-round calendar of events that improve the liveability of the Territory while also bolstering industries such as tourism and hospitality through visitation," he said.
"Territorians and visitors can look forward to a packed year of events that will excite and entertain those young and old.
"The successful recipients represent a diverse range of interests with an event on the calendar to suit everyone's tastes."
Round 2 of the EFP is now open for applications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.