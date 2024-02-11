Katherine Times
Garry Edwards takes over helm of Cattle Australia

Updated February 12 2024 - 9:34am, first published 7:30am
Garry Edwards is now heading up the peak grassfed cattle producer body Cattle Australia. Picture Shan Goodwin.
Cattle Australia has announced Garry Edwards as chair of its board of directors and extended thanks to outgoing chair, David Foote, for his foundational contribution to the organisation.

