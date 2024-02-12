Travelling Film Festival hits big screen in K-Town

Celebrating its 50th year in 2024, the Travelling Film Festival returned to Katherine for a weekend of great cinema, with three films screened bagging more than 21 Oscar nominations in the lead-up to the local event.
Travelling Film Festival Manager Annie Parnell said people across the Katherine region had been treated to "a tremendous selection of award-winning films from around the globe".
The opening night's film Poor Things only recently received 11 Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Directing, Cinematography, Best Actress (Emma Stone), Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo), Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Production Design, Makeup and Hair, Editing and Original Score.
