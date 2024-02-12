Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Travelling Film Festival hits big screen in K-Town

February 12 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Celebrating its 50th year in 2024, the Travelling Film Festival returned to Katherine for a weekend of great cinema, with three films screened bagging more than 21 Oscar nominations in the lead-up to the local event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.