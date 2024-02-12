Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Art and Place' on show at Godi

February 13 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Art and Place' on show at Godi
'Art and Place' on show at Godi

Godinymayin's newest exhibition, 'Art and Place,' welcomes visitors to explore the Art Centre's captivating yet compact permanent collection.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.