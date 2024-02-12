'Art and Place' on show at Godi

Godinymayin's newest exhibition, 'Art and Place,' welcomes visitors to explore the Art Centre's captivating yet compact permanent collection.
Carefully curated, this collection showcases the pinnacle of talent from both Northern Territory's local artists and national artists across the country.
"We are excited to reveal these rarely observed masterpieces, aspiring to ignite new conversations surrounding the stories told by the featured pieces," Godinymayin CEO Eric Holowacz said.
The exhibition will be open until March 2, and features artists including Anthony Lynch, Danny Murphy, Gillian Banks, Jill Daniels, Tom Ashley, John Dewar, Bill Harney, Lorna Fencer Napurruler and many more.
