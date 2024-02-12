'We're pioneering': Stations hit market with 'huge' carbon potential

Two big Northern Territory cattle stations are back on the market after being sold in late 2022.
Maryfield and Limbunya stations together take in more 669,183 hectares (1.65 million acres).
Brisbane-headquartered AAM Investment Group secured the farming and grazing rights for the stations in September 2022.
Under the deal struck with North Star Pastoral and Sydney-based agricultural investment company WealthCheck, AAM's Diversified Agriculture Fund took on the grazing and farming rights of the 147,300 hectare (363,986 acre) Maryfield on the Barkly Tableland and 521,883ha (1.3 million acre) Limbunya in the Victoria River district.
Under the $175 million deal, ADAF bought about 50,000 cattle and the plant and equipment on the two holdings in its own right.
WealthCheck bought the land with a lease arrangement with AAM Investments.
Now, back on the market, LAWD director Danny Thomas said the two stations were 'not the same properties' sold back in 2022, adding that the listing with enormous carbon potential was "a first".
"We are certainly pioneering here," he told the media.
"With the carbon approval in place, I am anticipating being pleasantly surprised about just how broad the market is."
Mr Thomas said the listing would test demand for carbon credit-producing land since the current owner received approval for significant carbon projects across both stations, allowing to store carbon.
The carbon offset potential of the stations is said to be a lure to the current sale.
Maryfield is located on the Stuart Highway about 200km south of Katherine and less than six hours from Darwin Port.
Limbunya is located about 650km south west of Katherine on the Buntine Highway.
The Maryfield and Limbunya aggregation had previously been offered through an expressions of interest process, which closed in January 2021.
Maryfield and Limbunya will be offered for separate sale by expressions of interest closing on April 11, with LAWD agents Danny Thomas and Erica Semmens handling the sale.
