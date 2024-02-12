On February 10, 59 people ran, jogged and walked the 5km Katherine Hot Springs parkrun course, including 16 first timers and 15 new PBs.
The event was made possible by volunteers Emily Banks, Frank Borton, Lloyd Burbage, Jo Hersey, Stacey Lingman, Tayla Matthews, Andrea Pearce, Wayne Qiu and Andrew Zhang.
The Katherine Hot Springs parkrun is held every Saturday morning at 7am.
Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to message organisers on Facebook or send an email to katherinehotsprings@parkrun.com.
