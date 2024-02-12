New solar farms to feed into Katherine grid

Two new solar farms will be feeding into the Darwin-Katherine electricity grid, with two Territory defence bases now partly "sun powered".
Powered up by Australian energy intelligence company Proa at RAAF Base Darwin and Robertson Barracks, the solar farms are the first to comply with the Territory's strict generator performance standards implemented in 2020.
Proa Managing Director, Dr Victor Depoorter, said the farms were "special" as they meet a number of unique technical requirements to connect to the grid that are different to the rest of Australia.
"The two new solar farms comply as 'scheduled generators' like gas, coal or hydro, which means they must at all times deliver exactly on their energy export commitments, no more, no less," Dr Depoorter said.
"The farms completely manage the uncertainty and variability of their generation caused by clouds, bad weather or scheduled outages."
In a significant milestone for the industry, Dr Depoorter said Proa developed an advanced capacity forecasting and management system over several years that allowed the new NT solar farms to make their commitments with "100 per cent certainty".
"These solar farms are backed with small battery energy storage systems, and our intelligent proprietary tools which act as the brain of the Defence sites, making decisions dynamically on how much can be offered to the market," he said.
"Those calculations are made in real-time based on the forecasted weather conditions, the availability of the plant (and) the capacity of the batteries ..."
"For example, when there is the risk of clouds causing sudden ramps in the electricity generation, our system will pre-curtail the plant to a safe level that could be 'firmed' with the support of the onsite battery energy storage systems."
Dr Depoorter said the new technology offered hope to solar farms in the Northern Territory sitting idle since the strict government regulations were imposed.
"Proa's system as well as all the experience we have accumulated at the Defence sites could help to get these sites up and running. We have a proven track record of cracking complex problems and creating innovative solutions in the energy industry," he said.
"We're confident our technology will change how solar will be integrated into the grid in the future, not just in the Territory but around Australia."
In addition to the RAAF Darwin solar system, there are five large-scale solar generators connected to the Darwin-Katherine electricity network, with proponents at "varying stages of testing and commissioning" before they can reach full commercial dispatch.
Power and Water said it continued to support proponents to progress their projects towards commercial operation, including negotiating conditions for partial dispatch - where network conditions for stability and security can be managed - prior to achieving full commercial dispatch.
"We are pleased to be working closely with Defence on other renewables projects, as well as a number of other large scale solar generator projects in the Northern Territory, and look forward to continuing this collaborative relationship," Power and Water Chief Executive Officer Djuna Pollard said.
