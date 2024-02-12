'Communities may become isolated': BOM issues new Flood Watch

Flooding is yet again possible along the Katherine River and other Top End rivers, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting.
Just before 1pm on Monday, February 12, the Bureau issued a new flood watch for the region.
Catchments likely to be affected include:
"A monsoon trough is strengthening across the Top End this week, causing rain, showers and thunderstorms to increase," the weather bureau said in a statement.
"A tropical low is also expected to form within the trough, and move eastwards towards the Gulf of Carpentaria mid-week."
Catchments in the Flood Watch area are relatively wet due to rainfall over recent weeks and the Bureau said rivers were "likely to respond relatively quickly to further heavy rainfall".
Daily rainfall totals of 40 to 80 mm over the flood watch area are expected, with the highest falls likely about the western and north-western coasts, where falls of over 120mm are possible.
Isolated heavy falls to 100mm are also possible with slow-moving thunderstorms further inland.
"Significant river, creek, and stream rises are likely with heavy rainfall, with minor flooding possible across parts of the Flood Watch area.
"Many roads, and possibly primary and secondary highways may be affected," the weather bureau said.
"Some communities and homesteads may become isolated."
Check road conditions before travelling.
See www.bom.gov.au/australia/warnings to view all of the Bureau's current warning products.
More information on the Flood Watch Service and maps of Flood Watch areas are available at www.bom.gov.au/water/floods/floodWarningServices.shtml .
The Northern Territory Emergency Service advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods, storms and cyclones call 132 500.
Emergency information is available at www.securent.nt.gov.au .
The latest road conditions are available at www.roadreport.nt.gov.au .
