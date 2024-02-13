Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Gas, justice and work: Lawler's plan for NT election

February 14 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Territory Chief Minister Eva Lawler outlined her plan for the region in a speech in Darwin. (Neve Brissenden/AAP PHOTOS)
Northern Territory Chief Minister Eva Lawler outlined her plan for the region in a speech in Darwin. (Neve Brissenden/AAP PHOTOS)

Northern Territory Chief Minister Eva Lawler has vowed to promote a "working mentality", back major gas projects and review the Youth Justice Act to solve social and economic issues before the next election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.